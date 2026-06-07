Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticised the 'sexualised' perception of nurses. Her upcoming film, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata,' is inspired by the Cama Hospital staff's bravery during the 26/11 attacks and aims to change this negative stereotype.

Kangana Ranaut Criticises 'Sexualised' Perception of Nurses

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticised societal perceptions around nursing, saying the profession is often "sexualised" and stereotyped despite nurses being among the most crucial frontline workers in healthcare, a role she says remains deeply underappreciated in public discourse.

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Speaking about her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', which is inspired by the extraordinary true story of the brave staff of Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks, Kangana said the film seeks to change people's perceptions and encourage greater respect for nurses and other frontline hospital workers.

In am exclusive conversation with ANI in Mumbai, Kangana said, "Badlaav hona chahiye logon ke jo bhaav hai unke liye usme badlaav hona chahiye...(We want to change people's emotions and perceptions) I think it is the most sexualised profession...."

Kangana Ranaut engage in an insightful conversation about their upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, inspired by the extraordinary true story of the brave staff of Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks Highlighting the challenges faced by nurses, she added that they are often underpaid, overworked and underappreciated despite handling some of the most demanding responsibilities in hospitals.

"They are underpaid, they are overworked, and they are most sexualised," she said.

Film Spotlights Unsung Heroes of 26/11

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation's quiet saviours when it mattered most.

"Hamari film mein dialogue bhi hai ki do log nurse ko dekhkar time mila to do chaar baatein bhi kar lo..That is the reality," shared Ranaut while highlighting how people treat nurses in society.

"We don't give them the respect they deserve. Nurses do a lot of important work, from cleaning patients to ensuring the hospital functions smoothly. If our perspective changes because of this film, even for a few minutes, it will be meaningful," she added.

Kangana noted that society often overlooks the contributions of workers who form the backbone of healthcare institutions, including ward boys, watchmen and other support staff. "When we think about hospitals, we naturally think of doctors, and their contribution is immense. But why don't we pause and think about the millions of workers who keep the system running every day?" she said.

The actor also recalled the bravery of hospital staff during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying they played a crucial role as witnesses in identifying the terrorists. "People will be surprised to know that they were the key witnesses in identifying Ajmal Kasab. Even after everything they went through, they stood by the country and showed remarkable courage," Kangana said.

The trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into a story inspired by true events. The film focuses on the extraordinary bravery of ordinary hospital workers who helped save more than 400 lives during a terror attack.

Inspiration Behind the Title

Kangana essays the role of a staff nurse in the film, which shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses, ward boys and other hospital staff who emerged as silent saviours in a moment of national crisis. During the event, Kangana also explained that the title Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has been inspired by the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said at the film's trailer launch.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the trailer underlines a chilling truth: without them, the system would collapse in a single day. Kangana Ranaut is seen portraying the character of a staff nurse, an everyday woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)