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Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Trends Show Strong Hold Ahead Of Monday Box Office Test
After a strong opening weekend, Bhooth Bangla continues its momentum on Monday. Advance bookings remain steady, raising expectations that the film may maintain a solid hold even during the weekday run.
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Image Credit : X
'Bhooth Bangla' shows a strong hold in its fourth-day advance bookings.
'Bhooth Bangla' has already collected about ₹2.63 crore (gross) in advance bookings for its fourth day, which is Monday. This comes to around ₹2.23 crore net. The film's hold is strong, with only a 21% drop compared to its opening day.
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Image Credit : X
'Bhooth Bangla' gets a big boost from ticket sales and show count.
The film sold around 1.29 lakh tickets in advance for its fourth day across the country. Plus, its screen count is also solid with 12,150 shows. Because of this, spot bookings will likely push the collections even higher.
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Image Credit : Balaji Motion Pictures
The film is holding its ground even with 'Dhurandhar 2' in theatres.
'Bhooth Bangla' is still growing, even while sharing screens with a blockbuster like 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Less competition and positive word-of-mouth are helping it survive at the box office.
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Image Credit : Balaji Motion Pictures
An estimate of 'Bhooth Bangla's first Monday collection.
According to trends, the film could earn ₹7-8 crore net on its first Monday. This number could make it one of the top Monday opening films of 2026, leaving 'O Romeo' behind.
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Image Credit : Balaji Motion Pictures
Will 'Bhooth Bangla' secure a spot in 2026's top Monday earnings?
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' (₹66.1 crore) and 'Border 2' (₹23.31 crore) are leading the list of big films in 2026. The estimated collection for 'Bhooth Bangla' could land it in the top 3, which would be a huge achievement.
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