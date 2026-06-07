Malayalam superstar Mammootty mourned the passing of National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar, who died at 56. In a tribute, Mammootty called his demise an 'endless sorrow.' Kumar was a versatile actor with over 300 films to his credit.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has offered his heartfelt condolences following the passing of National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar. Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday night at the age of 56. In an X post, Mammootty described Salim Kumar's demise as an "endless sorrow."

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ചിരിക്കുകയും ചിരിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചിന്തിക്കുകയും ചിന്തിപ്പിക്കുകയും ഇടയ്ക്ക് കരയുകയും കരയിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത സലീം നി ഇപ്പോൾ കരയിപ്പിക്കുക മാത്രമാണ്........... തീരാത്ത സങ്കടം ആയി സഹോദരാ നിന്റെ വിയോഗം... pic.twitter.com/954P7IBhcw — Mammootty (@mammukka) June 6, 2026

"Salim, who used to make you laugh and make you laugh, think and make you think, and sometimes cry and make you cry, now you only make me cry........... Your passing away is an endless sorrow, brother," he wrote.

Outpouring of Grief for the Versatile Performer

Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers, passed away at the age of 56 after reportedly being rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday. His death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the state.

The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor's demise and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the celebrated performer. In an official statement, the government described him as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his acclaimed performance in Adaminte Makan Abu.

Last Rites with State Honours

His mortal remains were kept at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Kumar was cremated with State honours at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam district in Keralam, on Sunday in the presence of family members, colleagues, political leaders and admirers.

He is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.

An Illustrious Career in Cinema

A respected name in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar worked in the film industry for more than three decades and appeared in over 300 films. He first became popular for his comedy roles before earning praise for his performances in serious and emotional roles.

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu. He also received the Keralam State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu and was appreciated for films such as Ayalum Njanum Thammil. He also directed 'Karutha Joothan'. (ANI)