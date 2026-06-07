Senior actor Patrick Godfrey, celebrated for his roles in 'Ever After' and 'Les Miserables,' has died at 93. His agency announced he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. His career spanned film, TV, radio, and video games.

Senior actor Patrick Godfrey, known for his roles in films 'Ever After' (1998) and 'Les Miserables' (2012) has passed away at 93. The news was announced by the actor's London-based agency Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, via a statement, that Godfrey "died peacefully at home surrounded by his family" on June 4.

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"It is with great sadness that we can confirm Patrick Godfrey passed away last night. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly," read the statement as quoted by Variety.

A Storied Career

Born on February 13, 1933 in London, Patrick Godfrey began his entertainment journey with BBC's Radio Drama Company. In 1972, he debuted into films with the televised production of John Glenister and Robin Phillips' 'Miss Julie' by the Royal Shakespeare Company. His next film role came with 1981's 'The Three Sisters'.

Godfrey's other film credits include 'A Room with a View', 'Clockwise', 'Maurice', 'The Count of Monte Cristo', 'Oliver Twist', 'Les Miserables', and 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'. The actor also featured in 'Ever After' alongside Drew Barrymore. Other cast members were Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Megan Dodds, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy West, and Judy Parfitt.

Patrick Godfrey also appeared in multiple TV shows like 'Doctor Who', 'Midsomer Murders', 'Doc Martin', and 'His Dark Materials'. Additionally, he provided voiceovers on the video games 'BioShock 2', 'Red Dead Redemption', and 'Red Dead Redemption 2'.

Godfrey is survived by his actress wife Amanda Walker and their two children.