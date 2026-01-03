- Home
Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla has been postponed amid the massive buzz around Dhurandhar 2. The decision highlights Akshay’s smart box office strategy as Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster continues to dominate screens.
Bhoot Bangla Gets Postponed
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla has reportedly been postponed due to the massive buzz around Dhurandhar 2. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, but audiences will now have to wait longer for its theatrical debut.
Akshay’s Smart Business Move
According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar is fully aware of the box office power of Dhurandhar 2. Having seen how the first film affected other releases, he chose to prioritize business strategy over ego, opting to avoid a risky clash.
Talks With Ekta Kapoor
Reports suggest Akshay discussed the postponement with producer Ekta Kapoor, and both agreed to shift Bhoot Bangla to a later date. A new release date is expected to be announced soon, giving the film a clearer window at the box office.
Why the Delay Made Sense
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, clashing with Toxic and Dacoit. Bhoot Bangla was set to arrive just 14 days later, prompting concerns that the Ranveer Singh starrer could dominate screens and audience attention.
Dhurandhar’s Box Office Impact
Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has shown exceptional staying power. The film earned over ₹100 crore for four consecutive weeks and has crossed ₹793 crore in India, while its worldwide collection has surged past ₹1200 crore, setting new benchmarks.
