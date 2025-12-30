On Twinkle Khanna's birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a funny post with a picture of her kicking him, joking she hits harder than any stunt. He also shared a teaser for his upcoming star-studded film, 'Welcome to the Jungle', releasing in 2026.

Humour is something that both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have in common. Most of their social media posts are genuinely hilarious and reflect their sharp wit and playful personalities. On Twinkle's birthday, Akshay showcased Twinkle's action-packed avatar, saying her "look" and "kick" can knock him out anytime. "Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick. Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you," he posted. Akshay also uploaded a cute picture of Twinkle kicking him while he holds her leg mid-air. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar on the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has several films lined up in his kitty, including Welcome 3, Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla among others.

'Welcome to the Jungle' Teaser Unveiled

A few days ago, Akshay shared a special teaser of Welcome 3, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the film and their dramatic entry against the tune of a Christmas jingle. "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle!In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have. We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026," Akshay wrote in the caption.

The video features Akshay alongside stars like Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, walking in unison as they remain armed with guns and dressed in protective gear. Akshay appears visibly transformed with long white hair and beard, showcasing a rugged avatar.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome', which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. The upcoming part is directed by Ahmed Khan.