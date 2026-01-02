Akshay Kumar to Be Paired With THIS Actress for the First Time in OMG 3
Akshay Kumar is set to share screen space with a leading actress for the first time in OMG 3, creating massive buzz among fans as the popular franchise prepares for its much-awaited third installment.
Akshay Kumar, known for successful sequels, is reportedly reviving the popular OMG franchise with a third installment. Though plot details remain tightly guarded, early reports suggest the film will expand the franchise’s scale, themes, and casting, making it one of the most anticipated projects ahead.
The biggest update surrounding Oh My God 3 is its casting. Reports claim Rani Mukerji has officially joined the film, sending fans into celebration mode. Her inclusion adds immense star power and credibility, further raising expectations from the next chapter of the franchise nationwide today.
In a career spanning over 34 years, Akshay Kumar has never shared screen space with Rani Mukerji until now. OMG 3 will mark their first collaboration, a casting choice already being hailed as one of the biggest and most exciting pairings expected in 2026 cinema.
The original Oh My God released in 2012, directed by Umesh Shukla. It starred Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty. Made on a modest budget of ₹20 crore, the satirical drama struck a chord and earned an impressive ₹149.90 crore worldwide at the global box office.
The sequel, OMG 2, arrived in 2023 under director Amit Rai. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, it was made on a ₹50 crore budget and collected ₹221.08 crore, reinforcing the franchise’s strong box office appeal among Indian audiences nationwide over recent years.
