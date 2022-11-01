Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom romance in “Choliya Mein Rasmalai” goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa's very old “Choliya Mein Rasmalai” from the movie Kartavya gets more than 11,602,698 views. In this song, Monalisa and Pawan Singh engage in bold scenes.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song from the Bhojpuri film "Kartavya" is popular on social media. The song "Choliya Mein Rasmalai" from the film "Kartavya" is generating havoc on YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa and Pawan Singh have fantastic chemistry in this song. This song has already received over 12,000 likes on YouTube. Shyam Dehati composed the lyrics of the song. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen in many Bhojpuri films. Indu Sonali's lovely voice is featured in this song.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Monalisa appear in several songs together. Fans, on the other hand, are overjoyed after witnessing their wonderful connection in this song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This pair is popular with the public, and some of their songs are now trending on social media. This song is rather ancient. This song has 11,601,617 views.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh is regarded as an action hero in the Bhojpuri film industry. Apart from this, he has no answer, even in a thrilling scene. Also Read: Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years?

Photo Courtesy: YouTube