Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance moves in ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ creating buzz

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's old song ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ from the film 'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga' goes viral on social media and YouTube



Superstar of Bhojpuri cinema Khesari Lal Yadav is often in the news for his songs and videos. On social media, all of his songs—both old and new—go viral. The Bhojpuri song "Na Chheda Na Piya," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is becoming popular on social media again again.



Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav are destroying YouTube. The number of times this music has been seen exceeds 8.5 million.

And 19K listeners seem to like this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.



In the video, Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen having a very passionate kiss. They are both dancing ferociously with one another.

The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans. They have a sizable fan base.

In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.



