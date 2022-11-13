Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT bathroom song will make you go WILD

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey's hot song ‘Fagua Me Fatata Jawani’ from the movie 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' goes viral among fans- watch it now

    These days, Bhojpuri songs are popular, and the public loves them. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily.

    Another Nirahua and Amrapali video is becoming. The song "Fagua Me Fatata Jawani" featuring Nirahua and Amrapali is popular with Bhojpuri listeners.

    Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video. The duo alone is enough to make the song and the movie popular. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

    They enjoy the greatest popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have an incredibly amazing chemistry that makes the videos worth watching.
     

    More than 5.1 million people have recently viewed Nirahua and Amrapali's outstanding song. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to be the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film industry since they are so popular together.

    The Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video.

    The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll enjoy watching this video, which is becoming increasingly popular. Amrapali Dubey is regarded as one of the best actresses in the Bhojpuri business. She is well-known for both her beauty and acting prowess.

    Whether performing a bold scene" or a "cute bahu," the actress never fails to dazzle her audience. She has a sizable fan base and is active on social media. When Amrapali and Nirahua are together, fans adore it. On the other side, Nirahua is the sector's "Jaan."

