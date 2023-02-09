Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Hothlali’ will make you go crazy-WATCH

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Pawan Singh and Akshara are among the most successful couples in the Bhojpuri business. His music and videos have received a lot of attention on social media; watch here

    Bhojpuri celebrities Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are one of the industry's most popular couples. Pawan Singh is currently one of the industry's biggest stars. Every day, a new or old song by an actor goes viral.
     

    On the other hand, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most successful couples in the Bhojpuri business. His music and videos have received a lot of attention on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    One of his tracks is now trending on the internet. The couple's song and dance is becoming popular on YouTube. Let's look at the video's distinguishing qualities.

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song astounds fans. Fans are going bananas with the pair. Pawan Singh's look and sense of style in this Bhojpuri song are outstanding.

    At the same time, Akshara Singh looks to be quite bold. This video is really popular among viewers. Their fans revere the duo. Both stars are well-discussed in the Bhojpuri business. Every time they are seen together, their followers go crazy.
     

