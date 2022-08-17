SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot moves (WATCH)
Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and popular actress Priyanka Singh’s amazing moves on the song ‘UP Bihar’ will make you dance; take a look
Khesari Lal Yadav, a prominent Bhojpuri film Megastar, is often in the news for his songs and movies. The song 'UP Bihar,' featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, was uploaded on YouTube.
The song highlights Priyanka and Khesari Lal's incredible dancing and connection. The Video has received more than 5K views in only a few minutes, proving his popularity.
Everyone in the video is charmed by Khesari Lal and Priyanka Singh's chemistry and dance capabilities. His followers flock to see the video, and the comments section is rife with appreciation.
People not just loved Khesari Lal and Priyanka Singh's dance moves, but they also liked their acting abilities.
Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh sing the song with lyrics by Pawan Pandey and music by Priyanshu Singh. Also Read: HOT Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua’s romantic song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' goes viral (WATCH)
The video has been posted on the Dhunn Music Originals YouTube channel. The video received 2.5k views in under 16 minutes. Also Read: Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song 'Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu' goes viral