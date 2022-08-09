Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa Sexy Photos and Videos: Bhojpuri actress' Instagram posts go viral; fans don't miss it (Watch)

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 8:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa often shares hot pictures and videos on her social media page. Monalisa has now appeared in several popular Hindi television shows and reality shows.

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa is a stunning Indian actress who has primarily worked in Bhojpuri films but has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa is quite active on social media, where she frequently posts glimpses of her everyday life to keep her followers up to day. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa recently shared a video on Instagram wearing a red tank top with blue denim. The actress is sitting in a studio as a hairdresser styles her hair. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    In the reel, Monalisa is giving cute expressions while mouthing the lyrics of the song “Tumsaa Koi Pyaraa”. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa captioned the video with, “Self-obssessed, Khud Ki Tareef Sunna Bahot Pasand Hai” followed by heart emojis. Monalisa recently published photos of herself in a seductive pink gown, leaving followers in awe of her stunning beauty.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa has starred in various Hindi television series after years of working in the Bhojpuri film business.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    She became famous after marrying Vikrant Singh on the national television channel. Now, the actress is more seen in man TV shows and movies.

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa also played many negative roles; she was also seen doing a few reality shows. From Bigg Boss 10 to Nach Baliye, and others. 

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa was last seen alongside her spouse Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Star Plus' Smart Jodi. Monalisa has also been the centre of attention on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa was last seen in the celebrity couple reality show 'Smart Jodi', where she revealed how she was being judged based on her reel life, and this made her think she would never ever get married.

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa also said that the false deceptions about her caused issues in her married life. She will be seen in Hungama Play's upcoming web show 'Ratri Ke Yatri 2.'

