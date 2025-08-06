Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot

Popular comedian and television host Bharti Singh recently shared a surprising moment from her personal life in a new vlog. She revealed that she burned her three-year-old son Golla’s Labubu doll, believing it was bringing negative energy into their home.

In the vlog, posted on her YouTube channel, Bharti explained that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, had gifted the Labubu doll to their son. Soon after the doll arrived, Bharti noticed strange changes in Golla’s behaviour.