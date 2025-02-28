Entertainment

Reduce Waist Size in 1 Week: Follow Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Plan

Intermittent Fasting

Bharti lost weight quickly through intermittent fasting. It involves 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating, which helps a lot in weight loss.

Eat Home-Cooked Food

When Bharti Singh was losing weight, she stayed away from outside junk food. For those days, she only ate home-cooked food.

Sleep

Sleep plays a very big role during the weight loss process. Bharti took 8-9 hours of good sleep, which benefited her a lot.

Exercise

Exercise plays a very important role in losing weight. Bharti used to wake up every morning and exercise a lot, which helped her lose weight quickly.

Stay Stress-Free

If you want to lose weight, then remove stress from your life. This will keep positivity in your body and help in reducing weight.

Drink More Water

During weight loss, drink at least 2-3 liters of water throughout the day. Bharti followed this in her daily routine.

