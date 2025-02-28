Entertainment
Bharti lost weight quickly through intermittent fasting. It involves 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating, which helps a lot in weight loss.
When Bharti Singh was losing weight, she stayed away from outside junk food. For those days, she only ate home-cooked food.
Sleep plays a very big role during the weight loss process. Bharti took 8-9 hours of good sleep, which benefited her a lot.
Exercise plays a very important role in losing weight. Bharti used to wake up every morning and exercise a lot, which helped her lose weight quickly.
If you want to lose weight, then remove stress from your life. This will keep positivity in your body and help in reducing weight.
During weight loss, drink at least 2-3 liters of water throughout the day. Bharti followed this in her daily routine.
