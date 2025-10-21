Raghav Juyal’s “Kha Jaata Hai” scene in The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has won hearts and earned praise from veteran actor Rajat Bedi. Here’s why this comic performance is creating a buzz in Bollywood

Bollywood fans have gone gaga after Rajat Bedi praised Raghav Juyal for his unforgettable scene in The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Raghav has always been appreciated because of his unorthodox style and comic timing, yet this time it was the very recent appreciation from a fellow Bollywood veteran that garners much attention.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Raghav Juyal’s Scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The much-admired "Kha Jaata Hai" scene was Raghav Juyal's signature comic touch. His superlative comic timing, gestures, and dialogue delivery left that particular moment lingering long in the film's spirit, and the reactions of both the audience and critics were worth watching. Rajat Bedi also congratulated Raghav, adding that the young actor's energy and charisma truly enlivened the film.

Raghav Juyal, notoriously famous as the "Slow-Motion King," first gained mainstream popularity through his magnificent performances on dance reality shows. Juyal, with the lustre of a renaissance man, shifted effortlessly into acting and hosting over the years. The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is an ideal demonstration of his ability to not just induce humour but engage viewers with his expressivity on-screen.

Rajat Bedi appreciates and recognizes industry feats

The importance of being acknowledged by Rajat Bedi comes at the onset of this infusion of energy by Raghav into the Hindi film. More often than not, veteran actors' endorsements in Bollywood help bridge the gap between audiences and potential newcomers. Referring to Raghav's scene, Bedi stated that the young star's committed effort, spontaneity, and natural comedy timing appealed to him. Rajat's recognition further strengthens Raghav's potential to be a consistent draw among the crowd in Bollywood's comedy and drama segments.

Audience Reactions- Social Media Used as a Buzz

The trailer and release set the mood of the internet agog with fan reactions to Raghav Juyal's scene. Clips from the "Kha Jaata Hai" moment were viral, raking in thousands of likes, shares, and comments declaring praise for his energy and humour. Fans expressed their appreciation for Rajat Bedi for doing so because, according to them, such gestures by veterans boost the new talents and innovation in the industry.