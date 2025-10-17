English

Diwali 2025: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, note the auspicious times

lifestyle Oct 17 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
English

Diwali will be 6 days long

This time, Diwali will be 6 days long, not 5. The Diwali festival will begin with Dhanteras on October 18 and will conclude on October 22. 

Image credits: Getty
English

Dhanteras 2025 Auspicious Timings

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Sat, October 18. The Diwali festival will begin on this day. The auspicious time for worshipping Lord Dhanvantari is from 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM.

Image credits: Getty
English

Narak Chaturdashi 2025

The auspicious day for Narak Chaturdashi is Sunday, October 19. It is also called Kali Chaudas. The auspicious time for puja on this day will be from 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM.

Image credits: Getty
English

Diwali 2025 Auspicious Timings

Lakshmi Puja will be performed on Diwali, Monday, October 20. Although there will be many auspicious times for puja on this day, the best time will be from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM.

Image credits: Getty
English

Govardhan Puja 2025 Auspicious Timings

Govardhan Puja will be performed on Wed, October 22. There will be 2 auspicious times for thepuja on this day. The first muhurat is from 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM, and 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM.

Image credits: Getty
English

Bhai Dooj 2025 Auspicious Timings

On Thursday, October 23, sisters apply tilak to their brothers. The auspicious time to apply tilak to the brother on this day will be from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM.

Image credits: Getty

Dhanteras 2025 Shubh Muhurat: 10 Best Auspicious Timings for Shopping

Oia to Gatsby: 13 Bangalore's Most Unique Restaurants

Diwali 2025: World's First Ramayana Museum in Ayodhya (PHOTOS)

Nora Fatehi Inspired Blouse Styles to Slay Your Diwali Party Look