This time, Diwali will be 6 days long, not 5. The Diwali festival will begin with Dhanteras on October 18 and will conclude on October 22.
Dhanteras will be celebrated on Sat, October 18. The Diwali festival will begin on this day. The auspicious time for worshipping Lord Dhanvantari is from 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM.
The auspicious day for Narak Chaturdashi is Sunday, October 19. It is also called Kali Chaudas. The auspicious time for puja on this day will be from 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM.
Lakshmi Puja will be performed on Diwali, Monday, October 20. Although there will be many auspicious times for puja on this day, the best time will be from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM.
Govardhan Puja will be performed on Wed, October 22. There will be 2 auspicious times for thepuja on this day. The first muhurat is from 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM, and 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM.
On Thursday, October 23, sisters apply tilak to their brothers. The auspicious time to apply tilak to the brother on this day will be from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM.
