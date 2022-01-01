Betty White death: 6 iconic roles of the actor that made her the television and movie legend

Emmy-award winner, Betty White breathed her last on December 31. Here are some of the iconic roles that will keep her alive in our hearts for life.

Hollywood bid a sad goodbye to one of its most legendary and iconic actors of all time. Betty White, the ‘Golden Girls’ actor, breathed her last on December 31. She was 99 and was barely a few days away from her 100th birthday. Many have mourned her death, especially from the film fraternity. The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden also paid his tribute to the actor. Betty left a mark on everyone’s heart with her performances. Let us take a look at some of the most iconic roles of her:

The Golden Girls (1985-1992), Rose Nylund: Betty White began her career in Hollywood in the 1940s with a short film ‘Time to Kill’. Betty White’s character in this long-run show of hers is the most memorable one of her fans. It was this character that brought her the prestigious Emmy Award and Golden Globe nomination.

The Bold and the Beautiful (2006-2009), Ann Douglas: The actor appeared in a few of this another long-running show. However, Betty White succeeded in making an impact on the screen with this performance.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show 91970 – 1977), Sue Ann Nivens: Another role that made her stand apart was this role, which was initially of a perfect housewife, but Betty added sass to the character with her ultimate competitive and sarcastic twist to it.

Lake Placid (1999), Delores Bickerman: Betty White played the antagonist in this horror film. This is another of her most memorable roles. The actress was also seen in the famous series 'Boston Legal'.

Bones (2015-2017), Dr Beth Mayer: Betty White played the role of a forensic anthropologist. Her character ‘Dr Beth Mayer’ was married six times.