    Dwayne Johnson rejects Vin Diesel’s offer; says ‘no chance’ to return for 'Fast and Furious 10'

    Not all’s well between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Recently, Vin had made a public request to Dwayne to return to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. The latter has said that there’s ‘no chance’ for him to return.

    Dwayne Johnson rejects Vin Diesel offer says no chance to return for Fast and Furious 10 drb
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
    Hollywood’s ‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson has, once and for all, shut any possibility about him returning for the ‘Fast and Furious 10’, or any future instalment of the franchise. Vin Diesel had recently made a public request to Dwayne Johnson, asking him to return to the franchise in a long post that he shared on his social media account. However, that post barely had any positive impact on Dwayne, as the actor has clearly said that he would not return to the franchise.

    In an interview, Dwayne Johnson said that he was “surprised” at Vin Diesel’s Instagram post that he shared a few weeks back. Dwayne said that he had connected with Vin in June this year, in private, and not on social media, politely telling him that he would not return to the franchise. However, despite this, Vin’s post has left him surprised.

    Dwayne Johnson also went on saying that not just Vin Diesel, but he had also informed the makers of the film regarding his decision, adding that he always maintained that he would continue to root for the film and its cast and crew.

    ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    The ‘Red Notice’ actor’s journey with the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise began in the year 2011 with the franchise’s fifth instalment. Dwayne Johnson played the role of ‘Luke Hobbs’ in the film. He then did the sixth and seventh instalments, as well as 2017’s ‘The Fate of the Furious' and 2019’s spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.

    However, Dwayne Johnson dropped from ‘Fast and Furious 9’ after having a major fallout with Vin Diesel during the making of ‘The Fate of the Furious’. The ninth instalment of the film was released early this year.

    ALSO READ: Is Dwayne Johnson eyeing for Bollywood debut? Here is what Gal Gadot has to say about it

    Coming back to Dwayne Johnson, he said that he was also unhappy with the fact that Vin Diesel dragged his children and Paul Walker’s death in the post, calling it an “example of his manipulation". Dwayne said that despite having a clear conversation months ago in this regard, Vin had to take it to Instagram unnecessarily. He also said that Vin’s public post has “muddied the waters”.

    ALSO READ: Does Dwayne Johnson urinate in a water bottle? Details here

    The 10th instalment of ‘Fast and Furious’ will be released in the theatres on April 7, 2023. Vin Diesel plays the lead character ‘Dominic Toretto’ in this film being directed by filmmaker Justin Lin.

    Check out Vin Diesel's post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 2:34 PM IST
