Round-up 2021: Tom Holland to Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and more, 10 Hollywood stars that rocked the year

The new year 2022 is right around the corner. As 2021 comes to end, here are some of the biggest events in Hollywood that sent waves of shock and surprises across the world.

Britney Spears's conservatorship battle: The 13-year long conservatorship of Britney Spears finally came to end this year, bringing much relief to the singer. Britney fought a conservatorship battle with her father James Spears that went on for months and concluded in November.

BTS makes it big with awards: The popular K-pop band went on bagging several awards at the American Music Awards. It has also bagged a nomination in the prestigious Grammy Awards. The band members were issued diplomatic passports when they were announced as presidential special envoys in September this year.

Kim Kardashian file for divorce from Kanye West: Celebrity couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended their six-year-long marriage, early this year. Kim and Kanye filed for a divorce, leaving their fans in shock, and ending their eight-year-old love. They dated for two years before they decided to marry each other. The two have four children together from their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez back with Ben Affleck: Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were ecstatic when the couple got back with each other and rekindled their romance. J Lo and Ben had parted their ways in the year 2004 only to get back with each other this year and leaving us with many love-filled and PDA moments.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid part ways: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a fall out in October this year, forcing the latter to issue a statement on their split. There were reports that Zayn had allegedly Gigi’smother, Yolanda in Philadelphia. This incident had caused a stir on social media, following which Zayn released his official statement saying that the matter should very well have been within the ‘family’ but was ‘leaked’ in the media.

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello’s spilt: After dating for two years, popular couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello parted ways. The two announced their break-up on social media by releasing an official statement on November 17. Both said that though their romantic relationship came to an end, their love for each other has increased.

Rihanna become richest female musician: The singing sensation, Rihanna was declared as the wealthiest lady musician in the world. Her net worth was recorded at an estimated figure of $1.7 billion.



Friends Reunion episode: One of the most anticipated events of this year was to see the entire cast of ‘Friends’ reunite for a special episode. Called ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’, the special episode had taken all the Friends fans on a nostalgic trip. The stars of the show, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), and David Schwimmer (Ross), returned to the same studio and tested their knowledge of the epic show. They re-visited their shooting days while also giving an interview to James Corden in front of a live audience.

Scarlett Johansson’s legal battle with Walt Disney: In August this year, Scarlett Johansson sued Walt Disney over breach of contract. The actress accused that Disney breached the contract by her film ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+ while it was still being shown in the theatres. After this, Disney had released a statement saying that the matter was resolved with the actress. The statement was issued by Alan Bergman, content chairman for Disney Studios.