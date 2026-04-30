Young hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas has tied the knot with Kavya Reddy. The couple had a grand wedding at Tirumala. Family, relatives, and a few celebrities attended the ceremony. Their wedding reception will be held in Hyderabad on May 1. Sreenivas, son of famous producer Bellamkonda Suresh, made his Tollywood debut with 'Alludu Seenu'.

From his first film to his latest, he has consistently worked with popular heroines. He has even romanced actresses like Samantha and Kajal, who are older than him. So far, Sreenivas has acted with five heroines who are his seniors in age. Let's take a look.