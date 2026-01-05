- Home
- Entertainment
- Deepika Padukone Dating History: Actress Allegedly Dated 7 Men Before Marrying Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Dating History: Actress Allegedly Dated 7 Men Before Marrying Ranveer Singh
Deepika and Ranveer's relationship is stronger than ever, and their journey from co-stars to life partners has inspired millions.
Deepika Padukone Dating History
Deepika Padukone is a Bollywood superstar and one of the most recognised actors in Indian film, but her path to finding long-term love was not always easy. Before marrying actor Ranveer Singh in 2018, Deepika had love relationships with various men, some significant, some temporary, and a few surprising.
Deepika Padukone Dating History
Fans have long been intrigued about this period of her life, so here's a look at seven individuals she was involved with before to her fairytale with Ranveer.
Nihar Pandya: Early Days in Mumbai
Deepika allegedly had a relationship with model-businessman Nihar Pandya when she initially relocated from Bengaluru to Mumbai. The couple was claimed to have spent several years together, even temporarily living together before parting ways.
M.S. Dhoni—Rumoured Crush, Not Confirmed
There were persistent rumours about Deepika and cricket great M.S. Dhoni having a brief, undefined love relationship. Dhoni had publicly acknowledged to having a crush on her, sparking conjecture – but no formal connection was ever verified.
Yuvraj Singh—Short-Lived But Talked About
Yuvraj Singh is another cricketer who has been associated to Deepika. The two apparently spent time together, but due to their hectic schedules and regular travel, their relationship did not survive long.
Upen Patel - Photo Rumours That Speak Volumes
Deepika and actor Upen Patel fuelled dating suspicions following a series of beautiful images and joint appearances. Although the chemistry was evident, the relationship never developed into a definite romance.
Siddharth Mallya - IPL Affection
Deepika was clearly associated to Siddharth Mallya, the son of businessman Vijay Mallya, during her early Bollywood career. Their public appearances, particularly during IPL matches, made them tabloid regulars for a spell.
Muzammil Ibrahim - Early Love Story
Deepika and model-actor Muzammil Ibrahim were supposedly dating in the early 2000s. In reality, Ibrahim subsequently spoke about their relationship, revealing that they dated, though neither wanted to discuss why it ended.
Ranbir Kapoor: The One That Got Close
Prior to Ranveer, perhaps the most discussed romance was with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Their romance on and off screen won over fans, and Deepika even got a tattoo during their time together. Though it ended in 2009, it is still one of her most memorable early romances.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.