Deepika Padukone’s Real Personality? Quora Users Share First-Hand Experiences
We all have stereotypes of actors as diva-types or drama queens. They are usually demanding and unpleasant and may sometimes be quite 'fake' and 'arrogant'. This is not the case with Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone has won fans' hearts since her 2007 debut in Om Shanti Om. For over 15 years, she has wowed us with her amazing performances in the film industry.
A true charmer, Deepika always impresses with her acting, stunning looks, and million-dollar smile. She's one of the most successful actresses of her generation.
On her 40th birthday, we're sharing real-life stories from people who met Deepika. Their surprising encounters reveal what she's really like off-screen!
A Quora user shared his experience meeting Deepika on a flight. He described her as down-to-earth, polite, soft-spoken, and humble, with no tantrums at all.
A social media specialist recalled Deepika staying calm and polite during a shoot, even when a hairstylist made a mistake. Her humility and kindness truly stood out.
A 20th Century Fox employee met Deepika in Dubai and found her stunning without makeup. He noted her 'middle-class' attitude, kindness, and surprisingly big appetite.
An ex-classmate shared that Deepika was quiet and well-mannered in college. She'd often come to class in track pants with no makeup, despite the college's fashionista vibe.
A Quora user's uncle met Deepika on a flight. He asked for an autograph for his niece. Despite her staff intervening, she kindly signed and returned it with best wishes.
A fan met Deepika at a show. Despite security, Deepika paused to take a photo with her, showing her kind and down-to-earth nature. All inputs are from Quora.
