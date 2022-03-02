Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter?

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first teaser of Pathaan on Wednesday. With Pathaan releasing on January 25, 2023, will the box office see a mega clash between SRK’s film and Hrithik Roshan’s movie Fighter?

Image: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has recently announced the release date of his new film 'Pathaan'. The release date was revealed on social media along with the film’s first teaser. The audience has been waiting for Shah Rukh's Pathaan for a long time, is almost on the verge of completion. Pathaan is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will be Shah Rukh and Deepika’s fourth film together after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. As soon as the announcement of the film 'Pathaan' was made, there have been talks that Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film will directly compete with Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Fighter.

Image: Still from the teaser

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter will also star Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Produced by Siddharth Anand, this will be for the first that Hrithik and Deepika have been paired opposite each other. Interestingly, both the films which are being reported to have a mega clash at the box office next year, star Deepika in key roles. ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

Image: Still from the teaser

Deepika Padukone is not the only common factor between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Both the films are helmed by the same director - Siddharth Anand. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

Image: Still from the teaser

Previously, Fighter’s release date was announced the same as that of Pathaan’s. There are high chances that Siddharth Anand will be pushing the release date of one of the films. However, it will now be interesting to see which film’s release gets delayed – Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan or Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples to reunite in 2022

Image: Still from the teaser