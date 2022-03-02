  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter?

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 8:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first teaser of Pathaan on Wednesday. With Pathaan releasing on January 25, 2023, will the box office see a mega clash between SRK’s film and Hrithik Roshan’s movie Fighter?

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

    Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has recently announced the release date of his new film 'Pathaan'. The release date was revealed on social media along with the film’s first teaser. The audience has been waiting for Shah Rukh's Pathaan for a long time, is almost on the verge of completion. Pathaan is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will be Shah Rukh and Deepika’s fourth film together after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. As soon as the announcement of the film 'Pathaan' was made, there have been talks that Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film will directly compete with Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Fighter.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter will also star Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Produced by Siddharth Anand, this will be for the first that Hrithik and Deepika have been paired opposite each other. Interestingly, both the films which are being reported to have a mega clash at the box office next year, star Deepika in key roles.

    ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Deepika Padukone is not the only common factor between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Both the films are helmed by the same director - Siddharth Anand.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Previously, Fighter’s release date was announced the same as that of Pathaan’s. There are high chances that Siddharth Anand will be pushing the release date of one of the films. However, it will now be interesting to see which film’s release gets delayed – Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan or Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples to reunite in 2022

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Shahrukh Khan is making a comeback after a long time with Pathaan. The actor was last seen in Zero, which was directed by Aanand L Rai and starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to show any magic at the box office.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's half-sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar RCB

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy' RCB

    Aryan Khan drugs case: SRK's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy'

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United eye Carlo Ancelotti as short-term manager after being recommended by Sir Alex Ferguson

    Sir Alex Ferguson vouches for Ancelotti to be Man United's short-term boss?

    Pakistan embassy post mocks own country; Islamabad parrots 'hacking' claim

    'Should we seek India's help in Ukraine?' Pakistan embassy post mocks Imran Khan govt

    Second Indian student Chandan Jindal dies due to stroke in war-torn Ukraine-dnm

    Second Indian student Chandan Jindal dies due to stroke in war-torn Ukraine

    Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage drb

    Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage

    football Ukraine war: Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies

    Ukraine war: Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon