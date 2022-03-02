Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi's look in Mani Ratnam’s next, out

Makers revealed the first look of actors in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan part-1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a comeback on screens after 2018.

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been eager to see her again on the big screen for a long time. And their wish will soon be coming true as the actress is all set for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of the film released the first look of the actors. This marks Aishwarya’s return to the screens after Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan which also starred actors Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta. It was released in the year 2018.

On Wednesday, the first look of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 was released. The film also stars actors Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

Along with the first look of the actors, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan also revealed the date on which the film will be released. The first part of this multi-starrer film will hit the theatres on September 30.

The movie is based on the classic Tamil novel by the same name 'Ponniyin Selvan' authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film will be released in two parts.

