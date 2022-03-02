  • Facebook
    Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi's look in Mani Ratnam’s next, out

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:41 PM IST
    Makers revealed the first look of actors in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan part-1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a comeback on screens after 2018.

    Image: Official film poster

    Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been eager to see her again on the big screen for a long time. And their wish will soon be coming true as the actress is all set for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of the film released the first look of the actors. This marks Aishwarya’s return to the screens after Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan which also starred actors Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta. It was released in the year 2018.

    Image: Official film poster

    On Wednesday, the first look of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 was released. The film also stars actors  Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter?

    Image: Official film poster

    Along with the first look of the actors, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan also revealed the date on which the film will be released. The first part of this multi-starrer film will hit the theatres on September 30.

    Image: Official film poster

    The movie is based on the classic Tamil novel by the same name ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film will be released in two parts.

    ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Image: Official film poster

    There are also reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a double role in this movie. This is the first time that the Bachchan bahu is playing a double role in a film.

