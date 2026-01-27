- Home
- Entertainment
- Battle of Galwan Twist: Salman Khan’s Film Undergoes Reshoots Despite Completion Reports
Battle of Galwan Twist: Salman Khan’s Film Undergoes Reshoots Despite Completion Reports
Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan has sparked buzz as reports claimed filming was complete, but latest updates reveal the film is undergoing reshoots, with the reason behind this decision now coming to light.
15
Image Credit : instagram
Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' Undergoes Reshoot for Perfection
Despite completing the initial shoot, Salman Khan and the team are back on set for a 15-day schedule to add crucial new action scenes for a greater narrative impact.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : instagram
Salman Khan to Portray Colonel Santosh Babu in 'Battle of Galwan'
The superstar steps into the shoes of a real-life hero, playing Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in this war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
35
Image Credit : instagram
Bravery at Galwan
The film will narrate the events of June 15, 2020, showcasing the bravery and sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers who fought the Chinese army at 15,000 feet in Ladakh.
45
Image Credit : instagram
A Grand Production: 'Battle of Galwan' Made on a 200 Crore Budget
Produced by Salman Khan himself under his banner Salman Khan Films and Jio Studios, this war epic is a high-budget project aiming for a spectacular audience experience.
55
Image Credit : instagram
'Battle of Galwan' Star Cast and Release Date Details
Starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, with a cameo by Govinda, the film is slated for an Eid release on April 17 this year.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos