    Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa back with family from Los Angeles (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 8:30 AM IST
    Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa to perform his father's last rites; last night he was seen at the Mumbai airport with his family

    Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa is back with family from Los Angeles (Pictures) RCB

    Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night, February 15. Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital where he breathed his last. He was 69. The whole music industry and several Indian celebrities took to Twitter and condolences to the family. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also remembered the singer.
     

    Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa is back with family from Los Angeles (Pictures) RCB

    Yesterday, Lahiri family members revealed that they would perform them once Bappi’s son Bappa Lahiri returned from Los Angeles on February 17. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read. 
     

    Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa is back with family from Los Angeles (Pictures) RCB

    Late night, Bappa and his wife and son were spotted at the airport as he arrived in Mumbai from Los Angeles to perform the last rites. Also Read: Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa is back with family from Los Angeles (Pictures) RCB

    Bappi Lahiri’s cremation will be held today, February 17, at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. Yesterday, many celebs including Kajol, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Rakesh Roshan, and Poonam Dhillon were seen making their way to Bappi Da’s house to pay their last respects. 

    Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa is back with family from Los Angeles (Pictures) RCB

    After the news of Bappi Da’s passing made the headline, tributes poured in from all corners. Popular dairy brand Amul also gave tribute to Bappi Da. Also Read: Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

