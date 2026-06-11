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Bandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Bobby Deol's Critically Acclaimed Film Struggles to Find Audience
Bobby Deol's Bandar continued to struggle at the box office on Day 6 despite positive reviews. The Anurag Kashyap directorial witnessed another slow day, with collections remaining below expectations.
Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar recorded an estimated ₹10 lakh net collection on Day 6, reflecting a significant slowdown during the weekdays. The film has found it difficult to attract large audiences despite receiving appreciation from critics and a section of moviegoers. Trade reports indicate that the film's total India net collection now stands at around ₹3.25 crore after six days of theatrical run.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and Bobby Deol. The film generated considerable buzz before release due to its festival acclaim and unique subject matter. However, the positive reviews have not translated into strong box-office numbers, resulting in a disappointing commercial performance so far.
One of the major reasons behind the film's underwhelming run has been stiff competition from larger releases such as Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. With limited screens and niche appeal, Bandar has struggled to gain momentum among mainstream audiences. Its occupancy levels remained low across most markets during the midweek period.
Despite the weak box-office performance, Bobby Deol's performance has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights, earning praise from critics and viewers alike. Trade analysts believe the film may see modest growth over the upcoming weekend, but its overall theatrical run is likely to remain limited unless it witnesses a significant turnaround in audience footfalls.
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