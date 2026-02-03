- Home
- Ram Charan’s Son Set to Be a Multicrore Heir—Do You Know How Much? Net Worth Explained
It's known that Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed twins. A second-generation heir has arrived in Chiranjeevi's family. Now, this little one is being called the richest kid in India.
An heir has arrived in Chiranjeevi's family
An heir has arrived to carry on Megastar Chiranjeevi's legacy. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed twins, a boy and a girl. Their joy is doubled with a son to continue the family line.
Ram Charan's son is the richest kid in India
There's a lot of buzz about Ram Charan's son being the richest kid in India. Fans are doing the math. Traditionally, a son is the heir, inheriting the family's name and assets.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's assets
Rumors on social media peg Chiranjeevi's assets at ₹1650 crore and Ram Charan's at ₹1350 crore. Their combined wealth is around ₹3000 crore, with an estimated ₹2500 crore for the heir.
Ram Charan's son's assets
Upasana's family (Apollo Hospitals) is worth ₹77,000 crore. She may inherit a large share. Combined with the Mega family's wealth, their son could inherit over ₹18,000 crore. (Note: Figures are speculative.)
Ram Charan is coming with 'Peddi', Chiranjeevi's film with Bobby
Ram Charan is working on 'Peddi' with Janhvi Kapoor. Chiranjeevi, after a recent hit, will start a new film with director Bobby. His movie 'Vishwambhara' is slated for a July release.
