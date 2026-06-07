Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata,' highlights the heroism of Mumbai's Cama Hospital staff during the 26/11 terror attacks. The actor says the story of nurses delivering 20 babies amid the chaos deeply inspired the film.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has highlighted the extraordinary courage and dedication of Mumbai's Cama Hospital staff during the 26/11 terror attacks, saying their remarkable story inspired her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', scheduled for release on June 12. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI in Mumbai, Kangana described the film as an untold tale of heroism from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, centred on healthcare workers who continued to serve patients despite bullets, chaos and danger around them.

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'An untold tale of heroism'

"Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is an untold tale of heroism from the 26/11 attacks - amid bullets and chaos, nurses helped deliver 20 babies," Kangana said. The actor said she was deeply moved by the commitment shown by doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, who continued to perform their duties despite facing life-threatening circumstances.

Reflecting on their service, Kangana said, "We see day by day. As I always say, if something happens to you, your family will abandon you. But, even during COVID, we saw that they left wearing a coat, whether they are doctors or not. They don't step back."

She further added, "Whether you are a patient of TB or any contagious disease. Has any hospital ever denied you? They can't. Has any doctor ever denied you treatment? Has any nurse ever denied you going to your room for treatment? No matter what disease you have, no matter how contagious it is, everyone is there for you. This is what I was most surprised about. We don't pay much attention to this. But, bullets are being fired outside. Bombs are being dropped. Those ladies delivered 20 deliveries. You know. They ran upstairs and downstairs. What kind of passion and dedication they had towards their duty towards humanity, that touched me the most."

Promotions and Title's Origin

The comments come as the makers continue promoting the film across the country. A special screening of 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' was recently held in Bhubaneswar and attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Kangana Ranaut. Addressing the media at the screening, Kangana said the film is dedicated to individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed despite playing a crucial role in shaping the nation.

"This film is dedicated to those who shape India's destiny; that is why I have demanded that it be made tax-free. I have been assured that the film will be made tax-free," she said. Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Kangana revealed that the title 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' was inspired by a phrase used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe workers and labourers. "The name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said.

About 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'

In 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', Kangana portrays a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication, compassion and service often go unrecognised despite being at the forefront of public service. Meanwhile, the trailer of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' was unveiled earlier this week, offering a powerful and emotionally charged glimpse into a story inspired by true events.

The film traces the journey of ordinary individuals who displayed extraordinary courage to save more than 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror. Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the indispensable role played by healthcare workers and support staff, underscoring how the system would struggle to function without their selfless service and dedication. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. (ANI)