    Baghban actor Samir Soni opens up about giving first wife divorce [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Baghban actor Samir Soni was married to  Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar. The China Gate actor opened up about his personal life. He spoke about his ex-wife and the reason he took the decision to divorce her. Read to know about the same.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 6:05 PM IST
    Baghban actor Samir Soni has lately opened up on his first marriage with Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar and on why he gave her a divorce. The actor, who is now happily married to  Neelam Kothari Soni, has been enjoying a peaceful marital life. Although he had shared a bunch of lessons, he had learnt from his first marriage. He had said that before getting married to  Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar, he had only known her for three months. 

    During an interview with Times Now, Samir opened up about the lessons he had learnt from his first marriage. He said that one should not jump into anything too soon and not jump out of it too soon. One has to give it time, and he agreed to the fact that he and Rajlakshmi did not give it time. The actor also said that once someone falls in love, one thinks that everything should be hunky-dory but living together is tough as one does not know what things will be like. 

    He further said that he had known his ex-wife for only three months, really. The actor also went on to reveal that his divorce was finalised the same night when his debut film China Gate had premiered. On the very same night, he had learnt that most of the portions of his movie were shot and that nothing from his film was cut. He also said that it was a night he could never forget in his life.  It was a double whammy for him. In his personal life, he had felt like he had failed because he was not keen on the divorce. He had thought that he could have given it more time because he was just married or six months, so he had kind of interpreted that as a failure on his part, he had said.

