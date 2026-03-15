Oprah Winfrey responded to online trolls who mocked her and Gayle King's walk at Paris Fashion Week. She explained her slow walk was because she couldn't see through non-prescription sunglasses, while King was walking with two broken toes.

Oprah Winfrey recently responded to online trolls after some people mocked her for walking like a "90-year-old" at Paris Fashion Week. The 72-year-old television host attended the Paris Fashion Week earlier this month along with her longtime friend Gayle King.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A video shared online showed Winfrey smiling while taking slow steps, with King walking behind her. The clip later sparked several comments on social media.

'Dragging me and Gayle on the internet'

According to PEOPLE, speaking about the moment during a recent appearance, Winfrey said she noticed the jokes and comments online about the way she and King were walking. While talking about the online reactions, Winfrey said people mocked the pair and compared their walk to that of very elderly people. "On the internet, somebody was... you know how people drag you on the internet. So they were dragging me and Gayle saying, 'Look at them walking like they're 90 years old,' " Winfrey said during a recent appearance, per a clip shared on Instagram by user @jznotthatjayz on Thursday, March 12, PEOPLE shared.

Oprah explains viral moment: 'I could not see!'

Winfrey then shared the real reason behind the moment. She said her stylist had handed her sunglasses just before she stepped out of the car for the show, but the glasses were not her regular prescription pair.

"And so there was a moment where we're walking into the Chloe fashion show, and my stylist had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car," she said. "Now, I wear glasses or I wear contacts. So those were not prescription glasses."

She added that the reason she was walking slowly was because she could not clearly see where she was going. "So I didn't know where I was walking," she said with a laugh. "I could not see!"

"So everybody who's saying 'you're walking like you're 90,' I could not see," Winfrey reiterated. The former talk show host also shared that she even asked her security team to guide her while entering the venue.

Gayle King's broken toes

Winfrey added that King was also dealing with her own issue at the time. According to Winfrey, King told her she had two broken toes while walking into the event.

As the CBS News journalist was walking alongside Winfrey, she said to her, "I got two broken toes. I can't walk."

"And that's the reason we looked like we were 90 years old," Winfrey said.

Response follows recent fitness posts

The comments came just weeks after Winfrey shared posts on social media showing her fitness routine. In one post, she talked about how she had improved her plank exercise time. She also shared a video of herself doing deadlifts on her 72nd birthday, saying she feels stronger after starting strength training in recent years. (ANI)