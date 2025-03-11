Badshah to Shehnaaz Gill: 6 Celebrity shocking weight loss and style changes

Read Full Gallery

Celebs Transformation: These stars changed their look! From Badshah to Karan Johar, fans are shocked by the transformations. What's the secret to their changes?

Badshah

Badshah recently shared this look with fans. People said they were finding it hard to recognize him.

Ram Kapoor

TV star Ram Kapoor recently shocked fans by sharing some photos of his transformation on social media.

Bharti Singh

Everyone was surprised to see Bharti Singh's transformation. She also told fans the reason behind it.

Shehnaaz Gill

Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill shared her shocking transformation with fans after Bigg Boss ended.

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma's name is also included in this list. He was quite overweight, but worked on it.

Karan Johar

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has suddenly lost a lot of weight. Fans were shocked to see his new look.

