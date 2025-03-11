Badshah to Shehnaaz Gill: 6 Celebrity shocking weight loss and style changes

Celebs Transformation: These stars changed their look! From Badshah to Karan Johar, fans are shocked by the transformations. What's the secret to their changes?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 6:20 PM IST

Badshah

Badshah recently shared this look with fans. People said they were finding it hard to recognize him.

article_image2

Ram Kapoor

TV star Ram Kapoor recently shocked fans by sharing some photos of his transformation on social media.


article_image3

Bharti Singh

Everyone was surprised to see Bharti Singh's transformation. She also told fans the reason behind it.

article_image4

Shehnaaz Gill

Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill shared her shocking transformation with fans after Bigg Boss ended.

article_image5

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma's name is also included in this list. He was quite overweight, but worked on it.

article_image6

Karan Johar

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has suddenly lost a lot of weight. Fans were shocked to see his new look.

