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Badshah Wedding: Badshah's Secret Shaadi? Here's The Age Gap With New Bride Isha Rikhi
Rapper Badshah and actress Isha Rikhi reportedly married in a secret ceremony. Wedding photos shared by Isha’s mother are going viral, but the couple hasn’t officially confirmed the news yet.
Rapper Badshah got married
Bollywood's famous rapper Badshah has reportedly married again. He secretly tied the knot with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Even though it was a private affair, their wedding photos quickly went viral. Here's a look at the age difference between the two.
How old are Badshah and Isha Rikhi?
Rapper Badshah has reportedly married for the second time. His new wife's name is Isha Rikhi. According to reports, Badshah is 40 years old, while his new bride is 32.
What is the age difference between Badshah and Isha
Since Badshah is 40 and his new wife Isha Rikhi is 32, there is an age gap of about 8 years between them. Badshah's date of birth is November 19, 1985, and Isha was born on September 9, 1993.
Badshah got married for the second time
Just so you know, this is Badshah's second marriage. He first married Jasmine Masih. The two met on Facebook and tied the knot in 2012. Their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, was born in 2017. The couple eventually got divorced in 2020.
Where are Badshah’s first wife and daughter?
According to media reports, Badshah's first wife, Jasmine Masih, now lives in London with their daughter, Jessemy. Both are living their lives away from the limelight.
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