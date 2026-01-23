Baby Girl Review: Should You Watch Nivin Pauly’s Latest Film? Read THIS now
Check out the review of the movie 'Baby Girl,' directed by Arun Varma and starring Nivin Pauly, Lijo Mol, and Sangeeth Prathap, which has just hit theaters.
Baby Girl Movie Review
Directed by Arun Varma, 'Baby Girl' starring Nivin Pauly is a thriller that keeps you hooked. The story follows the disappearance of a newborn from a hospital. The cast's stellar acting is a huge plus.
The story of the movie Baby Girl
Director Arun Varma presents three families from different social strata. The unexpected disappearance of a baby reveals their true social standing and explores how people view children.
Baby Girl Review
More than an investigative thriller, the film focuses on the characters' emotional journeys. How each one reacts to the situation drives the plot. The main characters become heroes.
How is the movie Baby Girl?
Fans awaited Nivin Pauly's lead role, and he delivered. He shines as a hospital attendant. Lijo Mol is also remarkable as Ritu, beautifully capturing a mother's emotions.
Baby Girl Review
The film explores marital abuse's impact. Sangeeth Prathap excels, showing his range. The movie's message: not all families are alike. It engages viewers with a great score and visuals.
