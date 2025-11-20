Nivin Pauly's next, 'Sarvam Maya', directed by Akhil Sathyan, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 25, 2025. The film marks his reunion with actor Aju Varghese. Pauly also has 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' lined up.

'Sarvam Maya' Gets Christmas 2025 Release

Nivin Pauly starrer 'Sarvam Maya' has finally got a release date. The film marks the reunion with actor Aju Varghese after three years. 'Saravam Maya' is directed by Akhil Sathyan and is slated to release in theatres worldwide on December 25, 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared the poster of the film with the release date. "Fun is about to get spooky! Sarvam Maya in theatres from 25th December," wrote Nivin Pauly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

Pauly and Varghese have starred in numerous movies together, including Thattathin Marayathu, Saturday Night, Varshangalkku Shesham, 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', and many others.

As for their reunion film, 'Saravam Maya', it is directed by Akhil Sathyan and is produced under the banner of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films. The movie is slated to release in theatres on Christmas 2025.

Nivin Pauly's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly will also be sharing the screen with the 'Premalu' fame actress Mamitha Baiju in a romantic film titled 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', to be directed by Girish AD.

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will be jointly produced by versatile actor Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran. It is jointly written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. The music of the movie is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography will be handled by Ajmal Sabu. The movie will be edited by Akash Joseph Varghese. (ANI)