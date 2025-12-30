Nivin Pauly makes a strong comeback with Sarvam Maya, which grossed ₹50.25 crore globally. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film stars Nivin, Aju Varghese, and other Malayalam favourites, receiving positive fan and critic response.

For Malayalis, Nivin Pauly is like the boy next door. Recently, Nivin Pauly hasn't had a great run at the box office. However, the response to Sarvam Maya suggests that Nivin Pauly is back on his natural track. According to prominent trade analysts Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya has grossed 26.2 crores from India alone. It also earned 24.05 crores from overseas. Globally, Sarvam Maya has collected a total of 50.25 crores. The fact that Sarvam Maya earned 4.25 crores from Kerala alone on its first Monday, which often decides a film's fate, reveals the movie's strong momentum.

Movie lovers were hopeful that this film, directed by Akhil Sathyan, who gained fame with 'Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum', would bring back the old Nivin Pauly, known for his natural humor that fans adore. Additionally, 'Sarvam Maya' is special as it marks the tenth collaboration of the hit duo in Malayalam cinema, Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese. The reactions prove that all expectations have been met.

The Film's Cast

Alongside them, beloved Malayalam actors like Janardhanan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Warrier, Althaf Salim, and Preethi Mukundan also star in the film. The film is produced by Ajay Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films. Akhil Sathyan and Rathin Radhakrishnan handle the editing department.

Music: Justin Prabhakaran, Cinematography: Sharan Velayudhan, Ex. Producer: Biju Thomas, Production Design: Rajeevan, Art Direction: Aji Kuttiyani, Production Executive: Sreekuttan Dhaneshan, Vinod Venugopal, Production Managers: Adarsh Sundar, Sync Sound: Anil Radhakrishnan, Costume: Sameera Saneesh, Makeup: Sajeev Saji, Stills: Rohit K.S, Line Producer: Vinod Shekhar, Assistant Director: Aaron Mathew, Associate Director: Vandana Surya, Stills: Rohit K Suresh, Designs: Aesthetic Kunjamma, Marketing: Snakeplant, PRO: Heins.