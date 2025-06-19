Image Credit : Social Media

Prabhas had a phenomenal 2024, with the blockbuster success of Kalki 2898 AD shattering box office records and firmly establishing him as the undisputed pan-India superstar. Known for his remarkable versatility, Prabhas effortlessly transforms himself for every role, delivering powerful performances with unique and striking looks.

From the legendary Baahubali series to the intense action of Salaar, and now with upcoming films like Kannappa and The Raja Saab, the actor continues to stun fans with his ever-evolving avatars. Whether he’s playing a rugged warrior or a stylish mystery man, Prabhas showcases an unmatched ability to adapt and bring his characters to life. Here's a look at his most iconic transformations across his films: