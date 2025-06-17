Prabhas rejected THESE 10 films that later became blockbusters

Prabhas, among India’s top stars, recently unveiled The Raja Saab teaser. Surprisingly, he rejected several big films—here are 10 hits he said no to.
Director Gunasekhar offered this superhit film to Prabhas. But he refused. Because he found its concept risky. Later this film went to Mahesh Babu.
This blockbuster film starring Jr. NTR was first offered to Prabhas. But he turned down the offer. The film was directed by S.S. Rajamouli.
This blockbuster film directed by V.V. Vinayak was offered to Prabhas. But he left the film, which went to Nitin. The film also starred actors like Neha Bomb and Prakash Raj.
Director Sukumar wrote this film keeping Prabhas in mind. But things didn't work out with him and it went to Allu Arjun. The film was a super hit.
This film, directed by Surender Reddy, was a super hit. This Ravi Teja starrer film was offered to Prabhas. But he was not ready for it.
This popular family entertainer starred Jr. NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This movie by director Vamsi Paidipally was offered to Prabhas, but he left it.
This hit film, starring Ravi Teja and Shriya Saran, was initially offered to Prabhas. However, he rejected it, not liking the concept, despite Gopichand Malineni directing.
Before Jr. NTR, director Surender Reddy offered this film to Prabhas. But things didn't work out. The film was a hit at the box office.
It is said that director V.V. Vinayak narrated the story of this hit film to Prabhas. But at that time he was busy shooting for the movie 'Mirchi'. Then it went to Ram Charan.
This hit film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna, was first offered to Prabhas. But he declined due to Baahubali commitments.
'The Raja Saab' cast net worth: Check assets of Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt
Kusha Kapila Loses 22 Kg: Diet and fitness secrets inside
Movie Suggestions: 7 feel-good Malayalam movies for a perfect weekend
World Environment Day: Sneak peak into Akshay Kumar's eco home