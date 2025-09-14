- Home
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Tiger Shroff's action film collects THIS much
‘Baaghi 4’ Box Office Day 9: Despite having Tiger Shroff as the hero and Sanjay Dutt as the villain, the action thriller is struggling at the box office. It's finding it tough to even reach the one crore mark in its second weekend
Baaghi 4's Second Weekend Performance
'Baaghi 4' is now in its second Saturday. After a decent first weekend, the film didn't do much during the weekdays. There doesn't seem to be much excitement among the audience for this movie on its second Saturday either.
Baaghi 4's Opening
Baaghi 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (All Languages)
Day 1 (First Friday)= ₹12 crore
Day 2 (First Saturday)= ₹9.25 crore
Day 3 (First Sunday)= ₹10 crore
Day 4 (First Monday)= ₹4.25 crore
Baaghi 4's Performance So Far
Day 5 (First Tuesday)= ₹4 crore
Day 6 (First Wednesday)= ₹2.65 crore
Day 7 (First Thursday)= ₹2.29 crore
Day 8 (Second Friday)= ₹ 1.25 Cr
Day 9 (Second Saturday)= ₹ 0.84 Cr ** (approx)
Total box office collection (9 days)= ₹ 46.59 Cr
Baaghi 4 Star Cast
Tiger Shroff is in the lead role in ‘Baaghi 4’, with Sanjay Dutt playing the villain. Tiger's ex-girlfriend Disha Patani has a special appearance in the film, while Shruti Haasan and Jackie Shroff also play important roles.
Tiger's Baaghi is a Hit Franchise
The budget of ‘Baaghi 4’ is said to be around 80 to 100 crores, although this film has not even earned half of it from the theater. According to Sacnilk's report, the first three films of the Baaghi franchise were superhits at the box office.
‘Baaghi 4’ Disappoints Makers
‘Baaghi’ (2016) earned ₹ 76.1 Cr. Two years later, in 2018, ‘Baaghi 2’ collected ₹ 165.5 Cr. Then, two years later, ‘Baaghi 3’ earned ₹ 96.5 Cr. Now, five years later, Baaghi 4 is struggling to even reach 50 crores.