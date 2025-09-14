Image Credit : Film

The budget of ‘Baaghi 4’ is said to be around 80 to 100 crores, although this film has not even earned half of it from the theater. According to Sacnilk's report, the first three films of the Baaghi franchise were superhits at the box office.



ALSO READ: Salman Khan's top 8 action-movies to watch on OTT; Read on