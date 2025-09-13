- Home
‘Baaghi 4,’ starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, is struggling at the box office, barely reaching 1 crore in its second week as earnings steadily decline over the past few days.
Baaghi 4's second week status
The film 'Baaghi 4' has now entered its second week at the box office. After decent earnings on the weekend, this film has fallen flat on weekdays. Let's take a look at its box office journey so far.
Baaghi 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (All Languages)
Day 1 (1st Friday)= ₹12 crore
Day 2 (1st Saturday)= ₹9.25 crore
Day 3 (1st Sunday)= ₹10 crore
Day 4 (1st Monday)= ₹4.25 crore
Baaghi 4's Past Week Performance
Day 5 (1st Tuesday)= ₹4 crore
Day 6 (1st Wednesday)= ₹2.65 crore
Day 7 (1st Thursday)= ₹2.29 crore (estimated)
Day 8 (2nd Friday)= ₹ 0.64 Cr crore (approx)
Total box office collection (8 days)= ₹ 45.14 Cr
The star cast of Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff is in the lead role in ‘Baaghi 4’, opposite him Sanjay Dutt is seen as the villain. The film has a special appearance by Disha Patani, Shruti Haasan and Jackie Shroff have also played important roles. The film has been praised for its action scenes and powerful stunts.
Action thriller Baaghi is a hit franchise
The budget of ‘Baaghi 4’ is said to be around 80 to 100 crores. According to Sacnilk, the first three installments of this franchise were hits at the box office.
‘Baaghi 2’ earned the most
‘Baaghi’ (2016) earned ₹ 76.1 Cr, ‘Baaghi 2’ (2018) earned ₹ 165.5 Cr and ‘Baaghi 3’ (2020) earned ₹ 96.5 Cr. In comparison, the pace of ‘Baaghi 4’ looks slow.