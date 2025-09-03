Baaghi 4 Cast Fees:Tiger Shroff to Sanjay Dutt – Here's What They’re Charging
Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt, hits theaters on September 5. Here's a look at the impressive fees each star is reportedly charging for the film.
Image Credit : Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff takes the lead in 'Baaghi 4', earning ₹20 crores.
Image Credit : Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt plays the villain in 'Baaghi 4', reportedly earning ₹5.5 crores.
Image Credit : Instagram
Harnaaz Sandhu
Harnaaz Sandhu makes her Bollywood debut in 'Baaghi 4', reportedly for ₹1 crore.
Image Credit : Instagram
Sonam Bajwa
Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has a key role in 'Baaghi 4', earning ₹1 crore.
Image Credit : Instagram
Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade plays a significant role, earning ₹1 crore for 'Baaghi 4'.
Image Credit : Instagram
Saurabh Sachdeva
Saurabh Sachdeva appears in 'Baaghi 4', earning over ₹50 Lakhs.
