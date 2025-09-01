Baaghi 4 OTT Release Update: Fans eagerly await Tiger Shroff’s action-packed film. New updates confirm where the much-anticipated movie will stream, offering viewers a chance to catch the action from home.

Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu are all set for the release of their highly anticipated film, Baaghi 4. The recently released trailer showcases Tiger's most ferocious avatar yet, as he faces off against Sanjay Dutt. New information has surfaced regarding the film's release on September 5th. The OTT platform where the movie will be streamed has been revealed.

Where to Watch Baaghi 4 Online

According to reports, films are typically streamed on OTT platforms around 8 weeks after their theatrical release. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The makers have announced Prime Video as the official OTT partner through trailers and posters. Viewers who miss the theatrical release can watch it at home on OTT after a certain period.

About Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4

Kannada director and choreographer A. Harsha is making his Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4. He is known for films like Anjaniputra, Bhajarangi 2, and Vedha. This is the fourth film in the Baaghi franchise, which began in 2016. The first film, directed by Sabbir Khan, starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor and was a super hit. Baaghi 2, released in 2018, featured Tiger alongside Disha Patani and was also a hit. Baaghi 3, released in 2020, reunited Tiger and Shraddha. Now, the fourth installment is arriving. Harnaaz Sandhu is making her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, and Mahesh Thakur. Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajat Arora are the writers. The movie is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala and Grandsons. It is said to be an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, which starred Bharat and Chandini Sreedharan.