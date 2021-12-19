  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 4:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here's why Ayan Mukerji held Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor responsible for ruining his much-awaited movie Brahmastra. The film is all set to release next year. Amitabh Bachchan will also be there in the stellar cast of the film. 
     

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair SCJ

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the sweetest pairs of the TV industry. We cannot deny on this fact. Whether it is posting mushy photos on social media or making stylish appearances together in the city, the cute couple never fails to make us awe of their mind-blowing chemistry. It is well known that the couple fell in love on the sets of their movie 'Brahmastra. Although did you know that Ayan never wanted anyone to see the couple before the movie hit the screens.  
     

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair SCJ

    You read it absolutely right. At the poster launch event in Hyderabad, the filmmaker had said that they have been delays in the love life of the pair because of him.  When Ayan was asked in an interview with PinkVilla whether the love story of the pair had become a distraction, he had said honestly that when they had started the film, he had thought that this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses.
     

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair SCJ

    Ayan further said that the couple was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very, very very good friends in life, then more than friends, he said. 

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair SCJ

    Later Ayan didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. He didn't want anyone to see them till his  film had not come out. So a lot of things haven't happened in their lives because every time they went out together, he would be sitting at the back saying that, "u all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere". Also read:Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened
         

    Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair SCJ

    Reacting to Ayan's statement Karan Johar who was also at the event said that, "love cannot be curbed". To talk about the movie the stellar cast of the film also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in important roles. Also read: Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside)

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more performance at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding RCB

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO] SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video] SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video]

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos] SCJ

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

    Recent Stories

    Round up 2021 year ender From CDS Bipin Rawat to Vinod Dua 10 personalities who passed this year gcw

    Round-up 2021: From CDS Bipin Rawat to Vinod Dua, 10 personalities who passed this year

    Did Nora Fatehi ask for Rs 2 crore BWM from Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Read their SHOCKING chats RCB

    Did Nora Fatehi ask for Rs 2 crore BWM from Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Read their SHOCKING chats

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says these parties have deliberately kept India poor-dnm

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says ‘these parties have deliberately kept India poor’

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-dnm

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more performance at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding RCB

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon