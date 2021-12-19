Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ruined his movie Brahmastra as a pair

Here's why Ayan Mukerji held Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor responsible for ruining his much-awaited movie Brahmastra. The film is all set to release next year. Amitabh Bachchan will also be there in the stellar cast of the film.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the sweetest pairs of the TV industry. We cannot deny on this fact. Whether it is posting mushy photos on social media or making stylish appearances together in the city, the cute couple never fails to make us awe of their mind-blowing chemistry. It is well known that the couple fell in love on the sets of their movie 'Brahmastra. Although did you know that Ayan never wanted anyone to see the couple before the movie hit the screens.



You read it absolutely right. At the poster launch event in Hyderabad, the filmmaker had said that they have been delays in the love life of the pair because of him. When Ayan was asked in an interview with PinkVilla whether the love story of the pair had become a distraction, he had said honestly that when they had started the film, he had thought that this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses.



Ayan further said that the couple was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very, very very good friends in life, then more than friends, he said.

Later Ayan didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. He didn't want anyone to see them till his film had not come out. So a lot of things haven't happened in their lives because every time they went out together, he would be sitting at the back saying that, "u all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere". Also read:Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened

