Netflix has officially announced the release date for Emily In Paris Season 5, bringing exciting news for fans worldwide. Starring Lily Collins, the upcoming season promises more fashion, romance, and drama with a refreshing new European backdrop.

Emily In Paris fans now have one reason to celebrate because the much-anticipated Netflix show is officially coming back for its 5th season. With the announcement of a release date, more promises of fashion, romance, and drama, this time with a new and exciting European backdrop, shall be brought to the Lily Collins-led series.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date Out

Emily in paris season 5 will be streaming from December 18th, 2025 on Netflix. Season 5 moves on to a new chapter in the life of Emily Cooper further on from living out her career aspirations, tangled personal relationships, and cultural differences beyond Paris. Although Paris is quite the heart of the series, there is a freshness expected in the current European setting added to Emily's world that will add its own delightful visual charm to the story.

Lily Collins Reprises Role As Emily Cooper

Lily Collins will reprise the role of the perfect, ambitious American marketing executive with a strong dose of optimism and bold choices in her fashion. Earlier talking about the new season, Collins hinted that Emily's journey is expected to be even more mature, emotionally deep, and professionally complicated. Growth is anticipated not just in Emily's career but also in the way she manages relationships with love and friendships.

Scroll to load tweet…

Familiar Faces and New Surprises

Several familiar characters are expected to come back, while some new additions might stir the pot. With Season 4 ending on a cliffhanger, unresolved relationships will likely focus on the drama rather than the career decisions likely to entertain viewers.

Why Are Fans Thrilled?

From the beginning, the show Emily In Paris has been a pop culture phenomenon, always recognized by the beautiful locations and the storytelling that cannot be binge-watched. With Season 5's confirmed release date and fresh European backdrop, it promises to be one of the most awaited chapters yet for the series.