Speculation is rife as fans wonder whether CID 2 is set to air its last episode today, marking the end of the current season. Adding to the excitement, rumours around CID 3 have begun circulating, keeping viewers eagerly on edge.

The buzz surrounding CID 2 has escalated, with fans speculating if the popular crime show would air its last episode today. Social media is replete with queries, theories, and emotionally charged reactions, with many viewers asking whether this season stands to end and whether CID 3 is already in the works.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CID 2 Last Episode Update:

Recent promos and teasers for the episode have suggested CID 2 could end today with a possible finale for the season. While this hasn't been confirmed by either the makers or the channel, the buildup filled with suspense and intense storytelling has led fans to believe that an interesting turn of events could be on the way. Longtime viewers are foreseeing a possible farewell, especially with all the intense cases being showcased currently.

Sonyliv has officially confirmed the last episode of CID through their official social media handle with the caption, ‘’, "Kya aap aakhri jung ke liye taiyaar hain? Dekhiye #CID Season Finale, iss Sat-Sun raat 7 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur SonyLIV par.''

Scroll to load tweet…

Mixed Reactions From Fans

CID fans have flooded X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums with mixed emotions. While some are rooting for an impactful finale, others are hoping that another season will follow. With CID 2, the strong emotional attachment to the iconic investigative team made the uncertainty of its future even harder to handle.

Rumors Intensified For CID 3

One more speculation that is fuelling talks is that CID 3 may already be in discussions. Industry talk is that the show will be revamped with new cases and may even see a couple of surprise faces come on board. Nothing is confirmed in black and white yet, but the increasing chatter suggests that the franchise may not be over yet.

What Does The Future Hold For CID Fans?

Till any official announcement, the fate of CID 2 remains unclear. Whether today is the finale or just another dramatic chapter, one thing is assured—the legacy of the CID continues to have all its viewers hooked.