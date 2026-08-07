Awarapan 2 has sparked fresh excitement among fans, with reports hinting at a nostalgic musical reunion. Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid may reportedly recreate Tera Mera Rishta, amid restrictions on Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

Could Awarapan 2 bring back one of the most recognisable voices associated with the franchise? The upcoming film has already created buzz with its trailer, and a new report suggests that the makers may be planning a nostalgic musical reunion with Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid.

According to a Mid-day report, Vishesh Films is exploring the possibility of having Mustafa Zahid record a new version of his popular song Tera Mera Rishta for Awarapan 2. However, the recreated track may not be part of the film itself.

As per the report, the song could instead be released exclusively as part of the movie’s promotional campaign across digital and social media platforms. The decision is reportedly linked to the certification process, with the makers believing that including the track in the film could create complications.

The report further claims that if the collaboration is finalised, the recording could take place in Dubai. A source cited by Mid-day said that the professional reunion is currently awaiting approval from both parties.

If the deal goes through, it could become one of the rare recent instances of a Pakistani playback singer recording for a mainstream Hindi film.

Pakistani Artists And Bollywood

The reported development comes amid the restrictions surrounding Pakistani artists working in the Indian entertainment industry. Cross-border collaborations have remained limited since Indian film bodies announced restrictions following the 2016 Uri terror attack.

Neither Mustafa Zahid nor the makers of Awarapan 2 have officially confirmed the reported collaboration yet. For now, fans will have to wait and see whether Tera Mera Rishta returns in a new avatar alongside the much-awaited sequel.