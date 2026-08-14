Moviegoers in Mumbai have given a thumbs up to 'Awarapan 2', praising Emraan Hashmi's intense performance, the storyline, music, and action. Fans highlighted the actor's departure from his romantic image, calling the sequel a 'blockbuster'.

Fans Praise Emraan Hashmi's Performance and New Image

Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited 'Awarapan 2' has received a positive response from moviegoers in Mumbai, with fans praising the actor's intense performance, the storyline, music and the film's action-thriller treatment. Several viewers who watched the film in the theatre in Mumbai said Hashmi's look and role were markedly different, while also pointing out that the sequel moves away from the actor's earlier image of being known for romantic and kissing scenes.

One viewer, who described herself as a big fan of Hashmi, told ANI, "I have just watched the movie 'Awarapan 2'. I am a big fan of Emraan Hashmi. The look of Emraan Hashmi has been totally changed in this movie."

"The movie is very good and the songs are also very good. They have made some changes in this movie. There is something more than the previous movie. I liked watching it. You should definitely come and watch the movie," she added.

Music and Star Cast

Music continues to remain a key element of the franchise. The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released ahead of the film.

Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa.The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

Audience on Storyline, Acting and 'Blockbuster' Verdict

Asked what stood out, another fan said, "The storyline is good, the songs are good, the acting is good. Everything is good."

"Disha Patani's acting is also very good," one of the fans shared. The audience member also praised Hashmi's performance, saying, "Earlier we used to think that he is a serial kisser. But now his acting is very good. It is very good."

Another moviegoer called Emraan his favourite actor and said, "His acting was very good. It was better in the first and second scenes. As expected, Awarapan 2 is very good."

On the storyline, viewers said the sequel is somewhat different from the first instalment. "It was a little different. The first and second scenes were a little different. But it was good," one viewer said, while another praised the songs. Comparing it with the first film, the viewer added, "The concept of part 1 was that he freed someone. Again, he is fighting for the child's freedom in this movie."

Hashmi's transformation was repeatedly highlighted by the audience. One fan said, "I am a huge fan of Emraan Hashmi. I have been watching him since the first initial movies of him. I think he still has that charm in him."

"He had an intense role in this movie. It was a thriller action role. There was no kissing scene. It was a very good movie," the fan added, summing up his verdict in one word, "Blockbuster."

Other viewers also praised the film's visual presentation and performances. One moviegoer said, "Overall, the movie is good. The storyline is also good. The best work was done by Puran Gabbi. It was a good work. Emraan Hashmi's work is also good. There is a message in the story. Overall, the movie is good." On the music, the viewer said, "The song is also good."

Another viewer called the film "a very good love story", adding that while the first Awarapan was "very good", the sequel was also good. "Yes, it is a very good performance. Emraan Hashmi's performance is also good. The main villain's performance is also good," the viewer said, adding, "The songs are also good."

Overall, the Mumbai audience appeared pleased with Awarapan 2, particularly highlighting Hashmi's acting, the film's intense action-thriller elements, its storyline, performances, music and departure from the actor's earlier romantic image.

Production and Release Details

Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the film relaesed today in theatres.

Ahead of the sequel's release, the original 'Awarapan' (2007) returned to theatres on July 31, 2026, revisiting the cult classic for audiences as anticipation builds for Shivam Pandit's next chapter. (ANI)