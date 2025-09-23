Image Credit : Instagram

27-year-old Avika is stepping into married life. She recently announced her wedding date. Avika and Milind's wedding will take place on September 30. As soon as the news broke, fans and celebrities started sending their best wishes on social media.

As she takes this new step in her personal life, it remains to be seen if she will continue acting in films. However, fans are commenting that her journey, which began as 'Balika Vadhu' (the child bride), has now transformed into a 'real bride'.