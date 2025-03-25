Entertainment
New parents KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty reationship timeline
Reportedly, This couple started dating after met through a mutual friend. Their romance began to bloom and rumors surfaced.
KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official with a heartfelt birthday post for Athiya Shetty after they proposed eachother.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, With close family and friends.
The couple announced their pregnancy with a joint Instagram post, sharing their excitement about becoming parents and starting a new phase together.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed their first child, a baby girl, marking a new chapter in their journey together embracing their love.
