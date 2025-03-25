Entertainment

Dating to Parenthood:

New parents KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty reationship timeline

2019: Dating

Reportedly, This couple started dating after met through a mutual friend. Their romance began to bloom and rumors surfaced. 

2021: Officially Engaged

KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official with a heartfelt birthday post for Athiya Shetty after they proposed eachother.

2023: Married couple

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, With close family and friends.

2024: Pregnancy announcement

The couple announced their pregnancy with a joint Instagram post, sharing their excitement about becoming parents and starting a new phase together.

2025: Parenthood

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed their first child, a baby girl, marking a new chapter in their journey together embracing their love. 

